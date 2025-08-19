Loren Legarda champions abaca revival in Antique

Senator Loren Legarda has pledged stronger support for Antique’s abaca farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), outlining measures to revitalize the industry and boost local livelihoods.

At the Abaca Stakeholders’ Forum held Tuesday at the Kinaray-a Hotel, Legarda noted that Antique accounts for only 0.82% of Western Visayas’ abaca production between 2019 and 2024, citing data from the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) Region 6.

“Ang abaca ay hindi lamang hibla; ito ay bahagi ng kabuhayan, at likas-yamang ipinagkaloob sa atin ng mayamang lupain dito sa Antique,” Legarda said.

The senator underscored the potential of Antique’s abaca sector, stressing the importance of value-adding production, youth engagement, and skills training. She also funded an abaca twining training program in Fragante, Pandan, where participants were provided with initial materials to begin earning from the craft.

“Unti-unti nating ibabangon ang industriya ng abaca sa ating probinsya. Hindi natin hahayaang masayang at hindi mapakinabangan ng ating mga kasimanwa ang yamang kinakanlong ng Antique,” she said.

Legarda outlined her vision to encourage young Antiqueños to pursue abaca farming through scholarships, training, and livelihood kits; promote local processing to create high-quality products for wider markets; and continue supporting MSMEs as key drivers of the economy.

PhilFIDA earlier identified challenges in the sector, including an aging farmer population, lack of skilled fiber strippers, and limited processing facilities. Legarda said these are opportunities for intervention and growth.

“Ang pinakamahalaga po ay ang maitaas ang antas at dignidad ng pamumuhay ng bawat pamilyang Antiqueño sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalago ng kanilang likas na talento, pagsusumikap, at ng mga yaman ng kalikasang ipinagkaloob sa ating mahal na probinsya,” she added.