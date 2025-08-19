LORDNINE: Infinite Class surges in popularity, secures its position as the year's most popular MMORPG

Following its official launch on 31 July 2025, LORDNINE: Infinite Class has taken the Southeast Asian MMORPG scene by storm, receiving overwhelming support from players in the Philippines, Thailand, and across the region. Within its first week, the game drew strong engagement, attracting high concurrent player counts, sparking active discussions on social media, and receiving favorable feedback from players—highlighting its unique gameplay experiences and appeal.

Published by Smilegate, LORDNINE: Infinite Class introduces a groundbreaking “Infinite Class” system that offers players unprecedented freedom. Unlike traditional class-based MMORPGs, this system removes rigid class restrictions, allowing players to seamlessly switch weapons, alter playstyles, and adapt strategies on the fly—without the need to create a new character. With over nine weapon types and more than 60 specialized classes to explore and combine, the possibilities for customization and tactical gameplay are virtually limitless.

Several standout features have contributed to the game’s rapid rise and strong community buzz:

Real-Time Weapon Switching: Seamlessly change weapons during combat to adapt to any situation and turn the tide of battle.

Limitless Class Freedom: Combine skills and abilities freely to create over 60 unique class variations.

Homun System: Train and evolve supportive companion creatures that grant powerful effects and enhance character’s combat potential.

Ongoing In-Game Events: Enjoy a stream of special events packed with generous rewards.

Players can start the game by creating a character and selecting their preferred class. Progression focuses on enhancing core attributes such as STR, which boosts both melee and ranged attack power. Players can further increase their strength by equipping various gear, including armor and weapons, which can be upgraded for greater performance (When enhancement exceeds a certain level, there is a probability that the item will either become stronger or be destroyed.).

Beyond stats, the dynamic skill system offers complete freedom for customization. Each weapon type features a unique set of skills that can be unlocked through skill scrolls. Every skill can be developed in different ways, allowing for diverse strategies. Most importantly, players can reset their skills at any time, encouraging limitless experimentation with new playstyles.

To accommodate players with limited time, the game features a Daily Login system and a Battle Pass that offer plenty of special rewards. There’s also a Gacha system where players can try their luck to obtain unique skins or stylish avatars to personalize their characters.

Most items (except special avatars) can be obtained through normal gameplay. Ensuring that players who consistently still have the opportunity to earn high-tier items

The game features a marketplace system that allows players to freely trade items with one another. Players can set item prices in either Gold or Diamonds as they wish. This system helps create a realistic in-game economy, enabling players to influence the market’s direction on their own. It’s another standout feature that makes the game even more appealing.

The game also features the NEXT Market, an innovative item trading marketplace developed by LINE NEXT. This system enables reliable1:1 peer-to-peer trading between players, with USDT (a stablecoin) serving as the primary currency. Through seamless integration with the Dapp Portal, players can also earn USDT by completing in-game missions, further enhancing the gameplay and reward experience while maintaining a balanced and secure ecosystem.

The Next Market is designed to support the long-term growth of the in-game economy by promoting a reliable and player-driven asset exchange system. It empowers players to trade freely and securely while participating in missions to earn valuable rewards. https://l9asia.nextmarket.games/mission

The excitement is further amplified with an endorsement from Peach Pachara, who invites all players to step into the limitless world of LORDNINE: Infinite Class (https://youtu.be/abwVCh4WBXw?si=keQe77LgJcllu-J2).

Grand Launch Celebration Event with Massive Rewards! To celebrate the official launch, Smilegate is rolling out a full lineup of in-game and community events for players to enjoy. Take part in special login events and thrilling boss hunt challenges to earn exclusive premium rewards—don’t miss out on the festivities.

Step into the world of LORDNINE: Infinite Class now Mobile on App Store / Google Play and PC through the STOVE platform. Download now : https://bit.ly/L9dl_dtb2