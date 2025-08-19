Living La Vida Valencia

Valencia, Spain known as the “City of Running” is considered one of the safest places to live in and has been named the healthiest city in the world due to its excellent healthcare, a healthy lifestyle and a sustainable environment.

Although Valencia proudly carries this reputation, it does not imply that residents and visitors must forgo indulging in flavorful and satisfying cuisine. On the contrary, the city offers a vibrant culinary scene where nutritious ingredients and traditional recipes come together to create delicious dishes that delight the palate without compromising health.

The city is surrounded by fertile lands and the Mediterranean Sea, providing fresh seasonal and sustainable food sources that support healthy eating habits. It also has millions of square meters of green spaces contributing to a clean, natural environment. Together, these factors make Valencia a city where safety, health and sustainability combine to provide an excellent quality of life.

During my annual trip to Valencia, which I primarily undertake to visit my sister Ana Fe and her hard-working husband Maximo, I have had the unique opportunity to meet several Cebuanos who have embraced Valencia as their second home. These women have developed a deep connection with the city, finding comfort and community there. Valencia has become more than just a travel destination; it has transformed into a place where they feel a strong sense of belonging and have built meaningful lives away from their native home.

Embracing the local culture and creating supportive communities has given me deeper insight into the resilience and warmth of the Cebuano spirit beyond Cebu.