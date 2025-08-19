Legarda orders mandatory drug testing for staff

Senator Loren Legarda has ordered mandatory drug testing for her staff in a decisive move to uphold accountability and set the highest standards in public service, following recent drug-related allegations involving a Senate employee.

“The public deserves a Senate that sets an example. We act with concrete actions to uphold our role as a model of integrity and professionalism,” Legarda said.

The drug testing will be conducted in coordination with authorized agencies, fully complying with civil service and health regulations. All staff members are required to comply, according to a memorandum issued Monday by the four-term senator.

Legarda stressed that any results will be addressed with due process, and appropriate actions will be taken should any staff member test positive.

“By taking this step, we ensure that my office has zero tolerance for illegal drugs and is fully committed to good governance and accountability,” she added.

In addition, Legarda reminded staff to follow the Workplace Policy on Prohibited Substances and Activities. The policy bans the use, possession, or distribution of illegal drugs or controlled substances, consumption of alcoholic beverages, vaping or use of electronic cigarettes, smoking of any kind, and gambling, whether within her office, Senate premises, or any property owned by the senator.

“This policy will be strictly enforced to maintain a safe, healthy, and productive workplace environment and to uphold the highest standards of efficiency, integrity, and professionalism in public service,” Legarda concluded.