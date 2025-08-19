Kris Aquino shares alarming new health update

Kris Aquino once again opened up about her ongoing health journey, sharing the latest update with her followers on Instagram. The TV host and actress revealed that she has already received her second dose of Rituximab, a treatment prescribed for her autoimmune conditions.

Her update came after doctors spotted something “alarming” in her latest blood panel results, which prompted additional tests and an ultrasound. According to Aquino, three specialists stressed the urgency of continuing her treatments without delay to help manage her condition.

Despite the challenges, Aquino continues to keep her fans informed, drawing strength from their prayers and support as she battles her health struggles.