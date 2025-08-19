KC Concepcion returns as U.N. WFP Goodwill Ambassador

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) officially welcomed back actress and singer Kristina “KC” Concepcion as Goodwill Ambassador during a ceremonial signing event at Rockwell Business Center Sheridan, Mandaluyong City, on Tuesday.

Concepcion previously served as WFP Philippines’ National Ambassador against Hunger and has returned to reaffirm her commitment to supporting the organization’s initiatives in the country, with a particular focus on ensuring universal access to school meals.

She began her journey with WFP in 2008, taking part in fundraising and awareness campaigns, including field visits across the Philippines.

“With the leadership of our government partners, we have made significant strides in expanding access to school meals, and KC’s support will be instrumental in sustaining this momentum,” said Regis Chapman, WFP Philippines Representative and Country Director.

WFP announced that Concepcion’s first mission as a returning Goodwill Ambassador will be in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), where she will help prepare hot, nutritious meals for students. She will also meet with local farmers supplying fresh produce to the programme.

“It is truly an honor to be back with WFP and continue supporting the school meals programme,” Concepcion said. “We all know that learning is hard when children are hungry. When we provide them with proper nutrition, we are not only securing their food, but also their bright future.”

WFP continues to work closely with the Philippine Government to boost home-grown school feeding, which provides daily meals sourced from local farmers.

Concepcion now joins a lineup of global ambassadors supporting WFP’s mission to end hunger worldwide, alongside Kate Hudson, Michael Kors, and Son Heung-Min.