Iga finally wins elusive Cincy crown

CINCINNATI (AFP) – Iga Swiatek finally secured the missing jewel of her career tennis crown as she won the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Open for the first time with a 7-5, 6-4 defeat of Jasmine Paolini.

The final lasting for just under two hours featured 16 break-point chances, with the Polish winner converting on six of 10 while Paolini struggled to make the most of her break opportunities.

The six-time Grand Slam singles champion's 11th career win at the WTA 1000 level has left her within striking distance of the all-time record of 13 titles held by Serena Williams. Swiatek won the Cincinnati without dropping a set.

“It's always tough in Cincy," Swiatek told the Tennis Channel after her maiden win in Cincinnati.

"This gives me a boost of confidence. I'm happy with the work we've been doing. (The team) had to convince me to play in a different way. I'm now happy with that process; it all feels even better after the match. I"m glad I finished in straight sets.”

The 24-year-old backed up her breakthrough Wimbledon trophy with the Midwest honours and now heads to the last Grand Slam of the season at the US Open with a major confidence boost after the 24th title of her career.

Swiatek also climbed to within 500 points of current WTA number one Aryna Sabalenka, with the lead at the top of the table likely to be in play at the Open when it begins on Sunday.