Hope rising

Much has been said at this point about that unexpected revelation by actor Liza Soberano on the YouTube podcast called “Can I Come In?”

The former Kapamilya leading lady had been much maligned in previous months for her confessions on her life as a network talent in a Boy Abunda interview.

Adoring fans turned on her when she parted ways, career-wise, with her love team partner Enrique Gil, choosing to join another talent agency that brought her to Hollywood to try her luck there.

Typical of Filipino showbiz fans who feel an unhealthy possessiveness over their idols, the comments increasingly turned foul, uncalled for, simply lacking in empathy.

But after she bared her soul to Sarah Bahbah in that podcast last week, Soberano gained new admirers — not for any manufactured reality, but for her courage and strength as a person with experiences too real to take.

Truth hurts; it is uncomfortable. And it was painful watching her bring back those memories — even Sarah Bahbah broke down before she could begin the interview on cam. And if she were less the person that she obviously is, Soberano may well have ended up meth-addicted like her mother, or in psych wards.

Instead, she made something of herself, entering show business at age 12, becoming the girl that everyone loved — beautiful, well-spoken, confident — really quite perfect in many people’s eyes.

Underneath the surface lay trauma that stemmed from a troubled, sometimes violent childhood, from abusive adults and irresponsible parents. Her story is not so uncommon — in fact, many families in the Philippines suffer from the dysfunctions caused by addiction, poverty and separation.

It takes someone like Liza, who is willing to open up wounds that may not have fully healed, for us to confront deep societal issues that many choose to ignore.

Many wondered why Soberano came out with her story now, and the most malicious ones speculated that it could be a last-ditch effort to regain her fame. Some simply would not believe her story, basically saying she was playing a role.

Kudos should go to her former manager Ogie Diaz, who stood up for her against the increasingly personal attacks, saying she did seek psychiatric help during the time she was his ward. Although she had crossed swords with him over issues in their manager-talent relationship, he said he admired her bravery for moving forward in her life even if the ghosts of her past came back to haunt her at times.

Drug use lies at the core of Liza and her brother’s trauma as young kids scuttled around foster homes before their grandparents stepped in to help them. Not many speak up about what children like them go through when their families are broken up by addiction.

This is also the reason Hope Elizabeth Soberano finally spoke her truth. In her Instagram account, she explained that she wanted to raise awareness on child abuse, among other issues.

With her story, government agencies that are responsible for abuse victims must come out with their own stories. The Department of Social Welfare and Development, along with the Council for the Welfare of Children, acknowledged that many Filipino children go through similar trauma and danger, but not many know there is a hotline for those who wish to seek help.

Liza’s story is not some sorry attempt to get attention for herself — but a valiant effort to find peace in herself while inspiring others to overcome their own fears.