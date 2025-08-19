Gregorio pushing PSC forward

Barely two months into his tenure as head of the country’s lead sports agency, Patrick “Pato” Gregorio appears to be in the right direction.

In fact, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) that Gregorio leads is at the forefront of changing the landscape of sports domestically.

On 2 September at Solaire, the PSC is staging an event featuring major stakeholders.

“Everyone with a stake in Philippine sports are going to be represented,” said Gregorio, who assumed the chairmanship of the PSC in early-July, replacing former professional basketball player and Alaska team executive Richard Bachmann.

Gregorio said even big brands are going to be invited to take part in the PSC’s program aimed at ramping up Philippine sports.

The current PSC leadership is putting premium on grassroots development and elite sports as well as the overall well-being of the citizenry upon instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Recently, the PSC opened up the Rizal Memorial track oval for public use during specific times of the day, a move that was well-received.

Gregorio believes time is of the essence and he doesn’t like the idea of ending a day of work without doing anything substantial.

“It’s a waste of time if we don’t do what we are supposed to do,” he said.

Indeed, Gregorio is no sitting duck.