Globe unveils digital roadmap for smart cities at INNOVANIA 2025

Globe Telecom is positioning itself at the center of the Philippines’ digital future with the launch on Monday of INNOVANIA 2025: COSMIC NEXUS on Monday, the company’s biggest technology and innovation summit to date. The two-day gathering not only highlights cutting-edge solutions but also reflects Globe’s broader Technology Roadmap, anchored on sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI), and intelligent infrastructure.

The summit opened with keynote remarks from Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz, Mynt chairman Ernest Cu and global experts in urban planning and connectivity. Discussions with policymakers, including Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda, Bacolod Representative Albee Benitez and Anti-Red Tape Authority Director General Ernesto Perez, stressed the urgency of building future-ready cities through digital connectivity, intelligent design, and sustainable infrastructure.

Executives underscored the role of public-private partnerships, supportive government policy, and new models such as neutral hosting and Zero Lease to accelerate smart city adoption. The conversation also reflected Globe’s evolution from a telecom operator into a digital solutions partner that promotes financial inclusion, smart communities, and intelligent real estate.

“We’re not just showcasing technology. We’re demonstrating how innovation shapes networks that deliver real solutions, the kind that make daily life better for every Filipino,” said Joel Agustin, Globe’s SVP for Service Planning and Engineering.

INNOVANIA featured showcases from Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Dell, ZTE, Amdocs and other global partners, spotlighting emerging solutions such as 5G applications, the road to 6G, robotics, edge computing, satellite communications, AI, and digital twins. These innovations, Globe emphasized, are designed to create energy-efficient, resource-optimized, and environmentally responsible technologies to support long-term digital growth.

Breakout sessions and exhibits also encouraged collaboration among engineers, entrepreneurs, and researchers, with forward-looking insights from property innovators such as WiredScore and dHost Global Inc. on fiber-ready infrastructure and intelligent real estate.

Globe said INNOVANIA 2025 will serve as a platform for forging partnerships and advancing digital inclusion, with the goal of positioning the Philippines as a competitive hub for smart cities in the region.