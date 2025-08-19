Fun run organizer eyeing more QC events

RUNRIO Inc. has high hopes that the Quezon City area would host more marathons and fun runs in the near future.

RUNRIO president and chief executive officer Rio dela Cruz said with the majority of their runners hailing from Quezon City, they are hoping for a successful staging of their fun run next month.

The upcoming One Piece Run on 28 September will be the first time the renowned running organizer will have an event at SM City Fairview.

“A lot of people are excited because almost all of our events are in the Pasay area. So, this time we’re here in Fairview and the majority of our participants are actually from Quezon City,” dela Cruz said.

“This will be the first time we will have a fun run at SM City Fairview. So, we really want to provide a good experience through our events and security and safety are our top priority.”

The Mall of Asia Concert Grounds has been the go-to venue for marathons for RUNRIO and has hosted events such as the Manila Marathon and the annual MILO Marathon.

Dela Cruz hopes the success of the One Piece Run, which is aiming for a total of 8,000 participants in its 10-kilometer, 5km, and 1km events, would open new doors for more events in the Fairview area.