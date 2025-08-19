From ‘suki ng remedial’ to MELE topnotcher

Delayed graduation, failing grades, and being a remedial student—John Kerwin Enriquez, the boy who topped first place in the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination (MELE), has experienced it all.

When the results of the MELE were released on Friday, confetti alone couldn’t capture the overwhelming joy that followed. His name is now all over the internet, and his face graces tarpaulins made by proud parents and his alma mater.

Scoring 92.60 percent, the Batangas State University graduate described his top spot as “unexpected.”

"Noon pa po talaga, wala po talaga akong goal na mag-notcher. Ang main goal ko po talaga ay makapasa at makapasa din po yung mga kasama ko mag-review," he told DAILY TRIBUNE.

(Ever since, it was never my goal to be a topnotcher. My main goal was simply to pass the exam together with my colleagues.)

The difficult ride

Enriquez admitted his journey was far from easy, citing several challenges during college.

"Hindi po nga po ako regular graduate. Na-delay nga po ako ng isang sem. May subject na din po ako na hindi ako naipasa ganun. Suki po ako ng remedials," he shared.

(I wasn’t even a regular graduate. I was delayed by one semester. There was even a subject I didn’t pass, and I was often in remedials.)

His father, a former tricycle driver turned livestock farmer, together with her mother, has been a strong support. As the eldest of three siblings, Enriquez also mentioned that finances were tight, especially since his younger brother is now in college studying Electrical Engineering. Scholarships, including one from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), helped him overcome these challenges.

Unbelievably, Enriquez said he was an achiever growing up but struggled to aim for Latin honors in college, explaining that he considers himself a “slow learner.”

"Hindi naman po yung sobrang sipag. Tapos yun po yung mabagal po kasi ako like makagets ng mga topics, magbabagal makagets ng mga concepts," he admitted.

(I’m not super studious. I’m slow — I take time to grasp topics and understand concepts.)

The family’s pride

The 24-year-old expressed a surreal feeling about his achievement but admitted there was also sadness for his colleagues who didn’t make it.

"Sa totoo lang po talaga, ang hirap po explain. Meron po kasi akong mga kasama sa pagre-review na fell short po. Ang hirap po niya sigurong i-celebrate. Oo po masaya po ganun dahil nag-pay off po lahat, pero at the same time medyo nakakalungkot din po," he said.

(To be honest, it’s hard to explain. I have colleagues who didn’t make it. It’s hard to celebrate. Yes, I’m happy because all my efforts paid off, but at the same time, it’s also a bit sad.)

Enriquez chose Mechanical Engineering because of his mathematical skills, similar to his father’s.

"Kaso hindi po siya nakapag-tapos, hanggang high school lang po yung natapos niya," he shared.

(But he didn’t finish his studies, only up to high school.)

This achievement is significant not just for Enriquez but for his entire household, as he becomes the first-ever mechanical engineer in their family.

When asked what being a topnotcher means to him, he humbly credited his family rather than himself.

"Yung totoong top-notcher po dito, yung mga tao po sa likod ng tagumpay ko po. Yun po yung mga magulang ko," he said.

(The real topnotchers here are the people behind my success—my parents.)

He shared that it was his parents who first saw the exam results, and was in emotional state.

"Talagang tumawag po sila, nag-iiyakan po yung buong compound po namin. Mga kapit-bahay namin, kamag-anak din kasi namin. Ayun po, sobrang tuwang-tuwa po sila," he said.

(They called me, and the whole compound was crying. Our neighbors, who are also our relatives, were overjoyed.)

"Sabi po ng mama ko, ang hiling lang po talaga niya kay Lord ay pumasa lang po talaga. Pero hindi niya daw po talaga in-expect na may gano'n. Kahit ako din naman po," he added.

(My mom said that all she prayed for was for me to pass, but she never expected this outcome. I felt the same way.)

Reflecting on his journey, Enriquez emphasized the importance of faith:

"Maniwala po at magtiwala," (Believe and have faith.)

"Inisip ko na lang po na lahat ng yun may reason po." (I just remind myself that everything happens for a reason.)