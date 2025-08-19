Fastest man skips Lausanne tournament

PARIS, France (AFP) — Kishane Thompson, the fastest man in the 100 meters this year and a favorite for next month’s world championships, will miss the Diamond League meet in Lausanne on Wednesday with a shin injury.

“Kishane Thompson will not compete in the men’s 100m,” organizers said in a statement on Monday.

The Jamaican sprinter has been suffering from “shin discomfort” since beating Olympic champion Noah Lyles last weekend in Poland.

Thompson timed a joint meet record of 9.87sec for victory, with Lyles second in 9.90 seconds.

That was their first meeting since Lyles won Olympic gold by just five-thousandths of a second in Paris last year.

Olympic silver medallist Thompson clocked a world-leading 9.75 seconds at the Jamaican trials in June, a time which puts him sixth on the all-time list.

He missed the cut for the 2023 world championships in Budapest.

Thompson and Lyles were set to face off again in Lausanne in a final showdown before the world championships in Tokyo, which run from 13 to 21 September.

Organizers said that Thompson would also not compete at the Diamond League event in Zurich on 28 August.