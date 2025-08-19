Espejo excited to don national colors

Just like Bryan Bagunas, Alas Pilipinas star spiker Marck Espejo also went down with an injury but is trying his best to catch up in their European training in preparation for the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship from 12 to 28 September.

Espejo said he is working hard to regain his fitness as they enter the final leg of their three-country Euro tour in Santo Tirso in northern Portugal.

“I’m taking it day by day, training by training, as I work to catch up with the team after coming back from injury,” Espejo said.

Espejo, 28, and Bagunas, 27, have recovered from their injuries and are now jelling with the team — a mix of young and veterans — since training camp kicked off in Morocco and proceeded to Romania before wrapping up in Portugal.

Alas Pilipinas, now ranked No. 77 in the world, won two of three tune-up matches against the national team of world No. 81 Morocco and yielded — but not without gaining a set — to the Romanian national squad.

These are potential signs that Alas Pilipinas is nearing its mission in the training camp that’s aimed at a strong performance in the prestigious event that will feature 32 of the best volleyball countries in the world.

“It’s well-balanced team (Alas) for long-term growth,” Espejo said.

“We have experienced veterans and kuyas who provide leadership, and younger players with fresh legs and a lot of energy.”

The tourney that will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum is one tough competition and Espejo knows that well.

“I will take this challenge seriously and give my very best,” he said.

“But I’m excited, right now we’re focused to bring out the team’s full potential. We’re enjoying the camp, playing against top teams, and learning a lot.”

Espejo said he would love to see Filipino fans cheering for them while witnessing world-class volleyball action.

Handled by decorated Italian coach Angiolino Frigoni, Alas Pilipinas kicks off its campaign against Tunisia on 12 September following an electrifying opening ceremony featuring popular K-pop group BOYNEXTDOOR and Cebu pride Karencitta. Then, the Filipinos will face world No. 23 Egypt on 16 September and world No. 13 Iran on 18 September in Pool A action.

Aside from being a certified superstar in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, Espejo also did the rounds in Asian countries like Japan, Thailand and Korea and owns a silver medal from the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

Still, playing for flag and country is truly special.

“It’s a huge honor and opportunity to be part of the world championship — playing for your country feels different from playing for your club,” Espejo said.

“I’ll make the most out of it because this is a once in a lifetime experience.”

“This is a huge opportunity, not just for me, but for the growth of men’s volleyball in the Philippines, I won’t take this opportunity for granted,” he added.