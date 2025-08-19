Espejo can't wait to suit up for Alas

Just like Bryan Bagunas, Alas Pilipinas star spiker Marck Espejo also went down with an injury but is trying his best to catch up in their European training in preparation for the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship from 12 to 28 September.

Espejo said he is working hard to regain his fitness as they enter the final leg of their three-country Euro tour in Santo Tirso in northern Portugal.

“I’m taking it day by day, training by training, as I work to catch up with the team after coming back from injury,” Espejo said.

Espejo, 28, and Bagunas, 27, have recovered from their injuries and are now jelling with the team -- a mix of young and veterans -- since training camp kicked off in Morocco and proceeded to Romania before wrapping up in Portugal.

Alas Pilipinas, now ranked No. 77 in the world, won two of three tune-up matches against the national team of world No. 81 Morocco and yielded -- but not without gaining a set -- to the Romanian national squad.

These are potential signs that Alas Pilipinas is nearing its mission in the training camp that’s aimed at a strong performance in the prestigious event that will feature 32 of the best volleyball countries in the world.

“It’s well-balanced team (Alas) for long-term growth,” Espejo said.

“We have experienced veterans and kuyas who provide leadership, and younger players with fresh legs and a lot of energy.”

The tourney that will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum is one tough competition and Espejo knows that well.

“I will take this challenge seriously and give my very best,” he said.

“But I’m excited, right now we’re focused to bring out the team’s full potential. We’re enjoying the camp, playing against to