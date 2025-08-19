DTI honors top MSMEs, development partners in 2025 Presidential Awards

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recognized outstanding Filipino micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and development partners during the 2025 Presidential Awards for Outstanding MSMEs and the Presidential Recognition for Outstanding Development Partners, held at Heroes Hall, Malacañang Palace.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, representing President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., led the awarding ceremony alongside DTI Secretary Cristina A. Roque. The event highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening the resilience of the country’s MSME sector.

Secretary Roque underscored the importance of the awards in celebrating Filipino entrepreneurship. “Under the vision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for a Bagong Pilipinas, the DTI will continue to stand with all of you. Each enterprise, regardless of size, contributes to our shared goal of building a safe and sustainable future for Filipinos,” Roque said.

This year’s outstanding MSMEs are: Heaven’s Bakehaus and Enterprises (Region 10) for the Micro Enterprise Category, Pasciolco Agri Ventures (Region 4A) for the Small Enterprise Category, and Nutridense Food Manufacturing Corp. (Region 1) for the Medium Enterprise Category.

The awards also recognized development partners for their innovative programs and sustained support for MSMEs. The five awardees include:

Local Government of Iriga City for Project R.E.X. (Reform for Ease and Excellence)

University of the Philippines–Institute for Small-Scale Industries for Entrelead: Entrepreneurial Learning and Advisory Development Hub

Cagayan State University – Electromobility Research and Development Center (CSU-EMRDC) for the eMRDC Program

Provincial Government of Tarlac–Provincial Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office (PGT-PCEDO) for the International Trade and Investment Mission Assistance Program

Davao City Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Inc. for its events and initiatives

Special citations were also given to enterprises showcasing excellence in digitalization and innovation, sustainability and resilience, community impact and inclusivity, export excellence, green economy practices, and customer experience excellence.

Held annually, the Presidential Awards stand as the highest recognition for MSMEs and development partners, underscoring their vital role in driving inclusive growth and strengthening the Philippine economy.