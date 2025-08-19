DSWD, CWC laud Liza Soberano’s courage, push stronger fight vs child abuse

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and its attached agency — the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) — on Tuesday commended the bravery of individuals who come forward to speak out on abuse, particularly those who share their stories despite the pain and stigma.

The DSWD expressed its appreciation to Liza Soberano for openly sharing her experience with childhood trauma, noting that her testimony helps raise awareness on the importance of child protection.

“Speaking up about one’s past is never easy, especially for children who have gone through painful and traumatic experiences. It’s like revisiting wounds that haven’t fully healed. That’s why we deeply respect and value those who come forward despite the difficulty. Their stories help open important conversations so that these experiences no longer define the lives of future generations of children,” DSWD spokesperson Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

The CWC earlier released a statement praising Soberano’s courage and urging stronger and more compassionate responses to child abuse.

“Liza’s story reflects the painful reality that many Filipino children continue to face — growing up in environments that expose them to trauma, instability, and harm from those who are meant to nurture them,” the CWC statement read.

In a recent episode of the podcast documentary “Can I Come In?”, the Filipina-American actress opened up about her childhood marked by instability, abuse, and the challenges of growing up in a broken home. According to her, those experiences shaped her worldview and influenced her journey in the entertainment industry.

The CWC underscored that childhood trauma has long-term consequences, as children who experience violence during their formative years often carry invisible wounds into adulthood.

“No child should endure physical, emotional, or psychological suffering at the hands of their own parents or guardians. It is a stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen our protective mechanisms to ensure that every child grows up in a safe, loving, and supportive environment,” it added.

The DSWD echoed these concerns, stressing the importance of early intervention, psychosocial support, and empowering families to create nurturing homes.

“In our mission to ensure that every child grows up with their best interests protected, we recognize the vital role of parents. At the DSWD, we implement the Parent Effectiveness Service (PES) to guide and support mothers and fathers as they embrace the lifelong commitment of parenthood,” Dumlao said.

Institutionalized under Republic Act (RA) No. 11908 in 2022, the PES program provides parents and guardians with knowledge and skills on early childhood development, behavior management, family relationships, prevention of child abuse, health care, and other challenges of parenting.

The DSWD also conducts Family Development Sessions (FDS) for 4Ps beneficiaries to strengthen family ties, which it considers critical for children’s growth and well-being.

“The DSWD helps abuse survivors recover by giving them full support in our centers and age-appropriate residential care facilities. We provide counseling, medical and legal assistance, and psychological services to make sure they get the care and protection they need,” Dumlao added.

The agency also reminded the public that the Makabata Helpline 1383 is available 24/7 for urgent concerns related to child abuse, neglect, and discrimination. The hotline may be reached through landline (1383), Smart (0919-354-1383), Globe (0915-802-2375), social media, or via the e-Gov Super App under “child abuse.”