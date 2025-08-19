DPWH orders audit of collapsed Naujan dike

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday, 19 August, ordered an intensive technical and financial audit of the collapsed dike in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

In a radio interview, DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the agency will thoroughly investigate the project.

"I am waiting for the report either today or tomorrow," Bonoan added.

The DPWH issued the statement after a portion of the road dike in Naujan collapsed during the southwest monsoon and Typhoons Crising, Dante, and Emong in July.

Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor said the dike gave way due to alleged poor design and substandard materials.

Dolor added that he is puzzled why the project passed scrutiny from the DPWH’s Quality Inspection Unit.

Meanwhile, the project engineer involved in the P220-million project has been relieved, according to the DPWH.

Oriental Mindoro is one of the flood-prone areas highlighted by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who has ordered a review of flood control projects nationwide during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).