DPWH confirms Bulacan’s ‘ghost’ flood control projects

The chief of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has confirmed the existence of so-called “ghost” flood control projects in several towns in Bulacan province, stressing that an internal investigation is now underway to determine the full extent of the issue.

At a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Tuesday, Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan admitted that the department had received information validating reports of non-existent infrastructure projects in the municipalities of Calumpit, Malolos, and Hagonoy.

This, after Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada revealed that one of the top contractors that cornered the majority of flood control deals is allegedly behind several non-existent projects, particularly in Bulacan province.

Estrada said his office has received reports of alleged “ghost projects” in the municipalities of Calumpit, Malolos, and Hagonoy in Bulacan province. He named Wawao Builders and SYMS Contractor as the firms allegedly involved.

During the Senate inquiry, Estrada sought confirmation from Bonoan regarding the reported involvement of Wawao Builders in the questionable projects.

“Yes. This is the information that we have received,” Bonoan responded to Estrada during the hearing.

Pressed further on the department’s response, Bonoan said a full report is expected soon.

“They will be coming up with their financial and physical report in one week’s time to my office,” he said.

Estrada disclosed that the contractor linked to the ghost projects is Wawao Builders — a firm previously flagged by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for securing a disproportionate share of government contracts for flood control.

Bonoan likewise confirmed that out of the over P9 billion worth of projects awarded to Wawao Builders nationwide, 85 were located in Bulacan, totaling P5.971 billion.

He added that “some appear to be ghost projects.”

From 2022 to 2025, Wawao Builders reportedly completed 58 flood control projects worth P4.2 billion, based on data from the government’s official complaints platform, www.sumbongsapangulo.ph.

Another contractor under scrutiny, SYMS Construction, allegedly completed 16 projects worth a total of P931.2 million over the past three years.

DPWH records show Wawao Builders is owned by Mark Allan Arevalo, while SYMS Construction is a sole proprietorship owned by Sally Nicolas Santos.

Estrada, who raised the issue of ghost projects, pressed Bonoan for accountability.

The DPWH chief, meanwhile, assured the Senate that legal action will be taken against those involved.

“Anybody who is involved in the implementation of that kind of project has to be answerable,” Bonoan said.

Bulacan is among the most flood-prone provinces in the country, along with Metro Manila, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Oriental Mindoro, and Ilocos Norte, as identified in the National Adaptation Plan of the Philippines (2023–2050).