DOST highlights Filipino inventors’ global wins

Highlighting their pivotal role in societal advancement, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Tuesday recognized Filipino inventors who won gold medals at the 4th Silicon Valley International Invention Festival held from 8 to 10 August 2025.

Ronald Pagsanghan’s Unsinkable PortaBoat was designed for quick response in urban rescue operations. Made of buoyant materials and a rigid fiberglass flexi-polymer composite, it is impact-resistant and remains afloat even when damaged.

Father and son Richard and Rigel Gomez invented the Sambacur Plus, a food supplement formulated with premium locally grown herbs—including sambong, banaba, curcumin, and piperine—that supports kidney function and has helped thousands of individuals with chronic kidney disease.

Jefferson Chong’s Sultana Digital Rice Vendo Machine automates the retail sale of rice through coin or bill insertion, making rice more accessible and economical for consumers.

Meanwhile, Engr. Mark Kennedy Bantugon won first prize at the China-ASEAN Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition for his adhesive sealant made from the resin of the native Pili tree, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional sealants.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. underscored the importance of supporting innovations, saying Filipino inventors and researchers should receive full backing.

"Hindi masyadong napapansin ang innovation. Kami sa DOST, kailangan namin suportahan 'yung mga iba't ibang grupo, hindi lang mga inventor, pati na rin sa mga start-ups, mga inventors from the universities to be exposed to international competition," Solidum said during a press conference at the DOST central office in Taguig City.

"Kailangan natin mag-travel abroad at ipakita 'yung innovations na meron tayo," he added.

Solidum emphasized that science and innovation can help the country address various challenges, including disasters and health issues.

"We can become victors over disasters if we are serious enough to do innovations and apply what we have done. So we can also do this sa poverty, malnutrition, sa health problems. Ano mang larangan 'yan may solusyon," he said.

He also thanked Filipino inventors for bringing pride and honor to the country.

"Ini-encourage ko rin ang ibang inventors na dagdagan pa ang pagpupulido ng kanilang mga produkto. Mas maganda kung may research component ang ibang mga produkto natin or inventions kasi hindi lang tayo mananalo sa international competition, pero ang tunay na panalo ay ma-commercialize at dumami pa ang gagamit ng inyong produkto," Solidum added.