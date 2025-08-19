DoST fetes Pinoy inventors

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) recognized several Filipino inventors on Tuesday for winning gold medals at the 4th Silicon Valley International Invention Festival, highlighting their contributions to societal advancement.

Among those honored was Ronald Pagsanghan for his “Unsinkable PortaBoat,” a vessel made from a buoyant and rigid fiberglass composite designed for quick urban rescue operations. It can stay afloat even after sustaining damage.

Father and son team Richard and Rigel Gomez were also recognized for their invention, “Sambacur Plus.” The food supplement, made from locally grown herbs, is designed to support kidney function.

Jefferson Chong was awarded for his “Sultana Digital Rice Vendo Machine,” an automated machine that dispenses rice by coin or bill insertion, making it a more accessible and economical option for consumers.