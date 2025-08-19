DOLE reminds employers of 21 August holiday pay rule

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers of holiday pay rule on 21 August.

In Labor Advisory No. 11, Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said 21 August 1 (Ninoy Aquino Day), which falls on a Thursday, is a special non-working day, which means a "no work, no pay" principle applies.

For work done during the special day, the employees should get paid an additional 30 percent of the basic wage on their first eight hours of work.

For work done over eight hours, the employee should get paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

Meanwhile, for work done during the special day that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 50 percent of the basic wage for the first eight hours of work.

Further, for work done more than eight hours during the special day that also falls on the employee's rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate on said day.

Observed annually, 21 August commemorates the assassination of former Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr.