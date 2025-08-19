Crowded cemeteries are worrying both the authorities and the public in England.

The local parish council of Hampshire is calling for a public consultation on its proposal to have the Quob Cemetery restricted to ashes-only interment because it cannot be expanded due to its location, BBC reports.

In other parishes facing a similar problem, councilors have proposed using a pitch-and-putt course for burials and charging more for wider graves.

Meanwhile, the Reading Borough Council, which has said it would run out of burial space by 2030, is proposing to turn allotments into graveyards, according to the BBC.

Allotments are plots of land used for planting fruits and vegetables. The plots also serve as outdoor exercise venues.

Meanwhile, in the tiny village of Lanjarón in Granada province, Andalusia, Spain, cemetery overcrowding has been an issue since 25 years ago.

To address the problem, the former Lanjaron mayor, Jose Rubio, issued an unusual order in 1999 for locals to take care of their health so they don’t die pending the acquisition of burial land, New York Post (NYP) reports.

“It is hereby forbidden to die in Lanjaron,” Rubio declared at the time, according to NYP.

To date, the town has yet to expand its single cemetery.