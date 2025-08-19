Detained Teves willing to aid Senate probe on alleged graft in flood projects

Detained former Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. expressed his willingness to testify on alleged irregularities in flood control projects, his lawyer said Tuesday, 19 August 2025.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, Teves’ legal counsel, conveyed this in a letter dated 18 August 2025 addressed to Senator Rodante Marcoleta, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

Accordingly, the Blue Ribbon Committee’s probe into the projects began on 19 August 2025.

“Mr. Teves Jr., through the undersigned, humbly offers his willingness and intention to testify on how graft is being committed in flood control projects, as such testimony may aid your Honorable Committee in its investigation and ultimately help ensure good legislation and governance,” Topacio said.

He added that Teves believes his experience as a long-time member of the House of Representatives would provide valuable insights unavailable to others involved in the investigation.

To recall, in August 2023, the House of Representatives voted to expel Teves for disorderly conduct and his continued absence despite an expired travel authority.

At the time, Teves faced multiple murder charges over the killing of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and others on March 4, 2023, at the Degamo residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental. Teves has denied involvement in the killings.

The former solon did not immediately return to the Philippines, citing safety concerns, but he was deported from Timor-Leste in May 2025.

Teves and 12 others have also been designated as terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council over alleged killings and harassment in Negros Oriental.