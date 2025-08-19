Destination: Bulacan

SPOTTED
Zarah Juan
Zarah Juan is a renowned fashion accessory designer whose journey is deeply intertwined with her roots in Bulacan, a province celebrated for its rich history and cultural significance in the Philippines. Growing up in Plaridel, Bulacan — a place that has nurtured many Filipino heroes — Zarah developed a profound appreciation for the local traditions and craftsmanship that characterize her heritage.
Best Place to stay:
Teomatenzos Resort
Doña Remedios Trinidad Bulacan
Need a full dose of rest and relaxation? Look no further than Teomatenzos’ Resort in Doña Remedios Trinidad! This tranquil haven invites you to unplug, unwind and let nature work its magic.
Choose from a charming Filipino-style cottage, adorned with beautiful woodwork and cozy vibes, perfect for that home-away-from-home feel. Or opt for a sleek modern villa that boasts your very own pool and kitchen, allowing you to enjoy a more luxurious escape.
Whichever accommodation you select, peace and quiet are guaranteed. With lush surroundings and a serene atmosphere, Teomatenzos’ Resort is your ideal retreat to recharge and reconnect with nature. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or sipping coffee on your porch, relaxation is just a breath away!
Best place to eat:
Guilbert’s Place
Tabang, Plaridel Bulacan
Guilbert’s Place, located in Tabang, Plaridel, Bulacan, is a charming eatery that has become a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike, known for its authentic Filipino flavors.
The menu features standout dishes like Sizzling Balut, a unique take on the classic delicacy served hot on a sizzling plate, and Buko Laing, a comforting dish of tender coconut meat simmered in creamy coconut milk and spices.
Guilbert’s Place is more than just a restaurant; it’s a welcoming community hub where guests can enjoy delicious food that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Bulacan.
Best place to shop:
Sevilla’s Sweets
San Miguel
When it comes to pasalubong, Bulacan is the ultimate shopping destination! This province is a treasure trove of unique treats you won’t find anywhere else. From the rich, creamy pastillas made from carabao’s milk to the crispy bagnet chicharon, every bite reflects Bulacan’s culinary heritage.
A must-visit is Sevilla’s Sweets, famous for their delicious pastillas, macapuno and puto seko. The moment you step inside, the sweet aroma will transport you back to childhood memories, making it hard to resist indulging in these delightful treats.
Shopping for pasalubong in Bulacan is an adventure filled with flavors that you’ll cherish long after you leave. So, don’t miss out — make sure to stop by and grab some tasty treats to share!
Best Place to Hang out:
Cafe Piat
Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan
Nestled beside the Our Lady of Piat Shrine in Sitio Kutad, Barangay Doña Remedios Trinidad, Cafe Piat is a hidden gem that offers more than just a meal — it’s an experience! Known for serving the best Filipino-style spaghetti, this cozy café tantalizes your taste buds with its rich flavors and comforting portions.
As you savor each bite, you can’t help but admire the outstanding view that surrounds you. The cool, breezy weather adds to the charm, making it the perfect spot to unwind and soak in nature’s beauty. With an array of refreshing drinks and smoothies to choose from, every sip is a delight!
Whether you’re enjoying a sunny afternoon or simply taking a break from the hustle and bustle, Cafe Piat provides a serene escape where you can relax, breathe, and appreciate the tranquility. One afternoon here is simply not enough — you’ll find yourself wanting to linger a little longer!
Best advice ( on traveling to Bulacan) :
Just a few hours from the Metro, Bulacan is best explored with your own car. Reach out to your local friends for tips — they’ll gladly spill the best-kept food spots and hidden gems. Bulakeños are naturally warm and welcoming, so expect more than directions… you might just get an invite to eat!