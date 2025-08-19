DepEd to assist DoTr on fare discounts

The Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday it will assist the Department of Transportation (DoTr) in promoting a 50 percent fare discount for students on Metro Rail Transit and Light Rail Transit lines.

The discount, which began in June, applies to all students, from kindergarten to graduate school, including those in the Alternative Learning System and Special Education.

There is no daily or monthly cap on the number of rides and the initiative will continue until 2028.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the measure is a direct boost to access and equity in education.

“DepEd will do its part to ensure schools and parents know about this benefit,” Angara said. “We want every learner... to feel the government’s support.”

To avail of the discount, students need only to present a valid school ID or enrollment form. Beginning in September, students will be able to apply for special white Beep cards at train stations. These cards will automatically apply the discount, eliminating the need to line up for single-journey tickets.