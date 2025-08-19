DepEd backs 50% train fare discount for students until 2028

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said it will assist the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in the rollout of the 50 percent fare discount for students in the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines.

The initiative, which began in June this year, covers learners in basic and higher education — from kindergarten to graduate school — including Alternative Learning System and Special Education students. The discount applies every time a student rides the train, with no daily or monthly cap.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the measure, which will continue until 2028, is a direct boost to access and equity in education.

“DepEd will do its part to ensure schools and parents know about this benefit. We want every learner, from Metro Manila to the farthest regions, to feel the government’s support,” Angara said.

For its part, the DOTr said all train lines in Metro Manila already honor the 50 percent fare discount. Beyond the capital, Libreng Sakay programs are being piloted in Cebu and Davao, with modern jeepneys and buses deployed in select routes. More routes in both cities are set to launch soon.

To avail of the fare discount, students only need to present a valid school ID or enrollment form. Starting September, students can apply for special white Beep cards in train stations, which will automatically apply the discount without the need to line up for single-journey tickets.