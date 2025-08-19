Dela Rosa slams over P1B daily flood control spending

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Tuesday questioned the effectiveness and transparency of the government’s flood control spending, which he said amounts to P1 billion per day.

Citing a previous remark by Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Dela Rosa pointed out the staggering allocation of approximately P365 billion annually for flood control projects and expressed concern over whether these funds are making a real difference on the ground.

“So, sa ordinaryong tao kapag ito’y kanilang narinig — talagang, lalong-lalo na, including me at lalong-lalo na yung mga taong kasalukuyang nabibiktima sa mga baha — iniisip nila na sana yung 1 billion a day na ‘yan, binigay na lang ‘yan sa amin,” Dela Rosa said during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing.

He noted the growing public frustration, particularly in flood-prone communities, where residents continue to suffer despite the massive annual funding for mitigation efforts.

While he acknowledged broader contributing factors such as climate change and land reclamation, the senator emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in the implementation of flood control projects.

Dela Rosa outlined three key concerns he hopes the hearing will address:

Verification that the projects are not “ghost projects.” Assurance that these initiatives are not merely “quasi-physical and quasi-spiritual” — a phrase he used to describe projects launched for show but later abandoned. Evaluation of completed projects to determine whether they are actually mitigating floods as intended, given that many areas still suffer from severe flooding.

“We are not witch hunters here, we are not ghostbusters — we are truth seekers,” he asserted, underscoring the Senate’s responsibility to pursue honest answers.

“Sana you play a very vital role para makamit natin ang katotohanan dito para sa ating inang bayan,” Dela Rosa added, urging stakeholders to cooperate in uncovering the truth behind the use of public funds.