Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Do not chase the person who always disappears when you need them; there might be a reason for their vanishing.
Health: Eat soup every night. It serves as protection against the cold that brings illness.
Career: Avoid online discussions, especially those involving violence, as they carry bad energy.
Wealth: Keep an old coin with the year of your birth; it is lucky.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Have your bedroom cleansed, especially if there are unexplained sounds.
OX
Love: If someone does not know how to respect you, they are not worth loving, especially this month of spiritual sensitivity.
Health: Drink calamansi-honey tea.
Career: Organize your records; there is missing information that needs fixing.
Wealth: Avoid spending on jewelry that does not serve as protection.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.
TIGER
Love: Do not reply to sudden messages from someone who once disappeared; they might not be the only one who has returned.
Health: Avoid resting often in dark places.
Career: Do not leave files or chats with sensitive work open; this month is delicate.
Wealth: Keep a prayer coin blessed by Master Hanz.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Have your hallway and bathroom cleaned, they are favorite passages of unseen entities.
RABBIT
Love: If you are the only one asking if the two of you are still okay, it might already be over.
Health: Eat a warm breakfast, do not let it go cold.
Career: Review your projects, an inspection or assessment is coming.
Wealth: Save coins in a jar and place it on Master Hanz’s altar.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 2
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Have the children’s room cleansed, they are the ones most affected by spiritual movements.
DRAGON
Love: You might only like the idea of “being together,” not the actual person.
Health: Eat sautéed vegetables to strengthen the stomach.
Career: Stay quiet for now, not all opinions need to be voiced.
Wealth: Transfer the contents of your wallet to a new, clean, and blessed one.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet.
SNAKE
Love: Avoid meeting or dating new people for now; it might not just be your heart that gets hurt.
Health: Drink ginger tea with a little sugar to fight off the cold.
Career: Avoid pointing fingers; you might also get dragged into the issue.
Wealth: Prepare a “ghost month coin pouch” with salt and rice.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet.
HORSE
Love: If you cannot feel them anymore, they might no longer be for you.
Health: Eat soup-based meals.
Career: Avoid new meetings; sticking to your routine is better this week.
Wealth: Do not lend money, even to those close to you.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet.
GOAT
Love: Do not offer love to someone who resents your peace.
Health: Avoid staying up late; sleepiness is a path to spiritual weakness.
Career: Take a break from stress, do not forget yourself.
Wealth: Find a box to serve as a “fortune chest” this month.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Cleanse the spot where pets or children often sleep, they are sensitive to energy.
MONKEY
Love: The one “pursuing” you now might not be human; be careful.
Health: Eat bananas and oats.
Career: List down overdue tasks, do not let them join this month’s bad luck.
Wealth: Do not borrow from your savings jar.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet.
ROOSTER
Love: Do not force yourself on someone you can no longer reach.
Health: Write down your emotions in a journal to avoid bottling up resentment.
Career: Do not save confidential files on the desktop to avoid “sudden disappearance.”
Wealth: Clean old wallets and coins; they still carry luck.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse your work corner; there might be lingering negative energy.
DOG
Love: Do not reconcile for now; returning now might bring bad luck.
Health: Warm your body every morning to prevent colds.
Career: Focus on small wins, do not pressure yourself.
Wealth: Avoid depositing large amounts today.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet.
PIG
Love: Do not try to fix the person who chose to hurt you.
Health: Eat soup and fruits every night.
Career: Avoid making hasty decisions.
Wealth: Do not bring out your lucky charm if it is not used properly.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Organize your home, especially if there are sudden temperature changes indoors.