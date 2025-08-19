Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Do not chase the person who always disappears when you need them; there might be a reason for their vanishing.

Health: Eat soup every night. It serves as protection against the cold that brings illness.

Career: Avoid online discussions, especially those involving violence, as they carry bad energy.

Wealth: Keep an old coin with the year of your birth; it is lucky.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Have your bedroom cleansed, especially if there are unexplained sounds.