Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (20 August 2025)
RAT

Love: Do not chase the person who always disappears when you need them; there might be a reason for their vanishing.

Health: Eat soup every night. It serves as protection against the cold that brings illness.

Career: Avoid online discussions, especially those involving violence, as they carry bad energy.

Wealth: Keep an old coin with the year of your birth; it is lucky.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet. Have your bedroom cleansed, especially if there are unexplained sounds.

OX

Love: If someone does not know how to respect you, they are not worth loving, especially this month of spiritual sensitivity.

Health: Drink calamansi-honey tea.

Career: Organize your records; there is missing information that needs fixing.

Wealth: Avoid spending on jewelry that does not serve as protection.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.

TIGER

Love: Do not reply to sudden messages from someone who once disappeared; they might not be the only one who has returned.

Health: Avoid resting often in dark places.

Career: Do not leave files or chats with sensitive work open; this month is delicate.

Wealth: Keep a prayer coin blessed by Master Hanz.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Wear an evil eye bracelet. Have your hallway and bathroom cleaned, they are favorite passages of unseen entities.

RABBIT
Love: If you are the only one asking if the two of you are still okay, it might already be over.

Health: Eat a warm breakfast, do not let it go cold.

Career: Review your projects, an inspection or assessment is coming.

Wealth: Save coins in a jar and place it on Master Hanz’s altar.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 2

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet. Have the children’s room cleansed, they are the ones most affected by spiritual movements.

DRAGON
Love: You might only like the idea of “being together,” not the actual person.

Health: Eat sautéed vegetables to strengthen the stomach.

Career: Stay quiet for now, not all opinions need to be voiced.

Wealth: Transfer the contents of your wallet to a new, clean, and blessed one.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet.

SNAKE

Love: Avoid meeting or dating new people for now; it might not just be your heart that gets hurt.

Health: Drink ginger tea with a little sugar to fight off the cold.

Career: Avoid pointing fingers; you might also get dragged into the issue.

Wealth: Prepare a “ghost month coin pouch” with salt and rice.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet.

HORSE

Love: If you cannot feel them anymore, they might no longer be for you.

Health: Eat soup-based meals.

Career: Avoid new meetings; sticking to your routine is better this week.

Wealth: Do not lend money, even to those close to you.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet.

GOAT

Love: Do not offer love to someone who resents your peace.

Health: Avoid staying up late; sleepiness is a path to spiritual weakness.

Career: Take a break from stress, do not forget yourself.

Wealth: Find a box to serve as a “fortune chest” this month.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet. Cleanse the spot where pets or children often sleep, they are sensitive to energy.

MONKEY

Love: The one “pursuing” you now might not be human; be careful.

Health: Eat bananas and oats.

Career: List down overdue tasks, do not let them join this month’s bad luck.

Wealth: Do not borrow from your savings jar.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet.

ROOSTER

Love: Do not force yourself on someone you can no longer reach.

Health: Write down your emotions in a journal to avoid bottling up resentment.

Career: Do not save confidential files on the desktop to avoid “sudden disappearance.”

Wealth: Clean old wallets and coins; they still carry luck.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet. Cleanse your work corner; there might be lingering negative energy.

DOG

Love: Do not reconcile for now; returning now might bring bad luck.

Health: Warm your body every morning to prevent colds.

Career: Focus on small wins, do not pressure yourself.

Wealth: Avoid depositing large amounts today.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet.

PIG

Love: Do not try to fix the person who chose to hurt you.

Health: Eat soup and fruits every night.

Career: Avoid making hasty decisions.

Wealth: Do not bring out your lucky charm if it is not used properly.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a mantra-carved bracelet. Organize your home, especially if there are sudden temperature changes indoors.

