DA launches 'Gulayan sa Bayan' in Bulacan

San Ildefonso, Bulacan – The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 launched the 2025 Gulayan sa Bayan (GSB) project at Barangay Basuit on 19 August 2025.

According to DA RFO3, the GSB program was implemented through the High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), which aims to improve access to food and strengthen sustainable food systems by establishing community nurseries and gardens nationwide.

The initiative highlights the DA’s thrust to support communities by encouraging every Filipino family to plant their own vegetable crops and contribute to national food security.

Mayor Gazo Galvez, Vice Mayor Chariz Galvez-Cabande, Councilor Andrea Duran, and officials from the Provincial Agriculture Office attended the launching.

The Municipality of San Ildefonso also received farming tools from DA RFO3 to help cultivate vegetable crops in the gulayan at Barangay Basuit.

The project aims to provide continuous support by promoting household-level vegetable planting as a way to combat malnutrition. By encouraging families to grow their own food, the program seeks to expand access to nutritious options and address malnutrition within the community.