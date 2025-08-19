Cyberzone marks #SM40SuperYears with three mega conventions

The festivities coincide with the nationwide SM Tech Fair, running from 1 to 31 August 2025, at 88 SM Supermalls. The spotlight events include:

Northern PlayCon at SM City North Edsa (1-17 August)

ToyCon Battlegrounds at SM Mall of Asia (15-17 August)

Geek+Pop Prologue at SM Southmall (16 August) and SM City Dasmarinas (30-31 August)

“Cyberzone is more than just a place for tech and gadgets—it’s a space where passion thrives,” said Patrick Pacla, Vice President of Cyberzone Operations and Marketing at SM Supermalls. “With these three flagship events, we’re giving gamers, collectors, and hobbyists more opportunities to connect, compete, and celebrate their passions.”

Northern PlayCon offers gaming enthusiasts the chance to compete in the Northern Playoffs, featuring titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and participate in the Gamer’s Round Table for free-to-play matches. Attendees can also watch real-time competitions on large LED screens. Top tech brands including PC Express, PLDT, Nintendo, ROG, SteelSeries, and DataBlitz showcase the latest gadgets and gaming accessories.

ToyCon Battlegrounds at SM Mall of Asia brings a competitive edge to geek culture with activities ranging from Tekken 8 tournaments to Beyblade, trading cards, and painting booths. The event concludes with a cosplay competition for fans to bring their favorite characters to life.

Geek+Pop Prologue welcomes collectors and pop culture enthusiasts at SM Southmall, featuring trading card duels for One Piece: The Card Game, Pokémon, and Magic: The Gathering. The Geek+Pop Fight Club hosts a 64-player minimum for select games, encouraging teamwork and friendly competition. Retro gaming consoles are also on display, letting younger fans experience the classics that shaped gaming history. A second Geek+Pop Prologue will take place at SM City Dasmarinas on 30 to 31 August.

Whether competitive or casual, gamers and pop culture fans alike are invited to join the celebrations, enjoy friendly rivalries, and be part of a thriving community.

For more information and tech deals, follow SM Cyberzone on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or visit www.smcyberzone.com.