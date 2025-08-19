CSC vows to improve eligibility exam access

Joining the government workforce will not be as difficult as before, as the Civil Service Commission (CSC) has vowed to introduce innovations and improve the process for scheduling eligibility examinations.

In a press conference held during the Media Launch for the CSC's 125th Anniversary of the Philippine Civil Service celebration next month, Atty. Marilyn Yap, CSC Chairperson, said they will implement a “continuing registration or application” system for those who want to become civil servants by taking and passing the eligibility examinations.

"Di na pipila at mag-aantay ng (examination) schedule," Yap told the Daily Tribune on the sidelines of the launch, referring to the common dilemma faced by applicants of the Civil Service examinations.

Yap said they hope this innovation will be implemented by the last quarter of this year.

Job Fair

In relation to the CSC’s 125th Anniversary celebration, Judith Dongalo-Chicano, anniversary steering committee head, said that jobseekers, fresh graduates, and career shifters are invited to participate in the 2025 CSC Government Job Fair from September 1 to 5 across 16 CSC Regional Offices nationwide (except for CSC Cordillera Administrative Region, which will hold its job fair on September 9).

The nationwide job fair encourages individuals seeking to join the public sector to apply for positions in national government agencies, local government units, government-owned and controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges.

She also noted that jobseekers, including persons with disabilities and members of indigenous communities regardless of sexual orientation or gender identities, may request information on job vacancies, clarify requirements and qualifications, and submit applications onsite to their chosen agencies or offices.

Participating government agencies will offer over 6,300 job vacancies nationwide.

Tree growing activity

The Commission also announced that government employees across the country will participate in a nationwide Tree Growing Activity, planting and nurturing nearly 6,000 trees in designated locations.

In collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and local government units (LGUs), the CSC will establish tree sanctuaries that may later serve as community ecology parks.

This nationwide program highlights civil servants as stewards of the environment, embodying patriotism and spirituality in public service.

Coastal clean-up

The CSC is also calling on more than two million government officials and employees to take part in the National Coastal Clean-Up this September.

The clean-up drive, a joint initiative with the DENR, is part of both agencies’ continued partnership to promote environmental stewardship through community engagement and coastal ecosystem protection.

By protecting biodiversity and mitigating flooding, the clean-up helps safeguard local communities. Removing debris from shorelines and waterways improves drainage, while restoring natural buffers like wetlands and mangroves enhances coastal resilience by absorbing floodwaters and reducing storm impacts.

Gawad Lingkod Bayani and Anniversary highlights

Highlighting the CSC anniversary is the Gawad Lingkod Bayani, featuring 13 semi-finalists for this year’s Gawad Dangal ng Bayan.

The Gawad Dangal ng Bayan is one of the major categories under the Gawad Lingkod Bayani. It is awarded to public servants who have performed extraordinary acts of public service and have consistently demonstrated exemplary ethical behavior as defined under Republic Act (RA) No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

RA 6713 outlines eight norms of conduct for public servants: commitment to public interest, professionalism, justness and sincerity, political neutrality, responsiveness to the public, nationalism and patriotism, commitment to democracy, and simple living.