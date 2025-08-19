‘Circle of Life’ program inaugurated

The Million Trees Foundation (MTF) has inaugurated the “Million Trees Circle of Life” at the La Mesa Watershed, a new project that symbolizes a partnership between the Philippines and Denmark for environmental sustainability.

The project is supported by a three-year grant of 1.9 million pesos from the Poul Due Jensen Foundation, Grundfos Philippines and the volunteer group 9150Cares. The funding will cover the planting, nurturing and maintenance of 1,000 native trees at La Mesa, which serves as Metro Manila’s primary water source and ecological buffer.

Leading the inauguration ceremony were Josephine De La Cerna and Virgilio Bate of Grundfos Philippines, Bobby Fraga of 9150 Cares, and Gen. Reynaldo Velasco, founder of the MWSS’ Annual Million Trees Challenge. Also present was Melandrew Velasco, MTF president and executive director.

“This grant is more than financial support; it is a living bridge between Denmark and the Philippines, between innovation and grassroots action,” said Melandrew Velasco. “The Circle of Life is proof that when organizations across continents work together, the impact is magnified.”

The La Mesa Watershed is often referred to as “the remaining lung” of Metro Manila. The Circle of Life initiative aims to strengthen its functions of providing clean water and reducing flood risks by ensuring sustainable reforestation and long-term care of the trees.