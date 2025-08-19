Cebu FC makes ASEAN Club debut

Cebu FC makes its much-awaited ASEAN Club Championship debut as it takes on the Tampines Rovers today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. as the Gentle Giants look to make a statement against the Stags in this prestigious regional club competition.

Cebu punched its ticket in the group stages after beating Kasuka FC of Brunei on aggregate, 4-2.

The Philippines Football League (PFL) squad is sorted into Group A with the Tampines Rovers, Selangor FC of Malaysia, last season’s runner-up Cong An Ha Noi FC of Vietnam and BG Pathum United and defending champion Buriram United of Thailand.

Cebu head coach Tomasito Ramos said they are bracing for a tough time given the solid opposition.

“This is a big challenge as a coach because now we are in the group stage. We have to play with the most experienced and good teams in Southeast Asia,” Ramos said.

Rico Andes will be leaned upon by Cebu after scoring two goals in their second leg qualifying match against Kasuka last Friday.

For Tampines Rovers, Trent Buhagiar will carry the scoring cudgels for Tampines Rovers after netting two goals to win the Singapore Community Shield over the Lion City Sailors, 4-1, last Saturday.