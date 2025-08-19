Caloocan survives Biñan Tatak Gel rally

Caloocan silenced Biñan Tatak Gel in the homestretch and prevailed, 74-71, to gain the fourth spot in the Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2025 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna on Monday.

Trailing most of the way, Biñan regained the lead, 71-69, on a layup by Warren Bonifacio with 1:58 left.

The Batang Kankaloo kept their poise, however, and struck back through a triple by Rommel Calahat and two free throws by Chris Bitoon to notch their 17th win against seven losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team, two-division tournament.

Caloocan trails powerhouses Abra Solid North (22-1), Nueva Ecija (21-1) and San Juan (21-2) in the chase for eight playoff berths in the North Division.

Jeff Manday led Caloocan with 14 points and four rebounds, followed by Ronnie Matias with 11 points and Chris Bitoon with nine points and four assists.

Biñan suffered its third straight defeat and fell to 13-10, good for joint sixth with Mindoro in the South Division, being paced by Quezon Province (18-4), Zamboanga SiKat (16-7), Batangas (15-8), Rizal (14-8) and Gensan (14-9).

Biñan drew 17 points plus five rebounds from Carlo Lastimosa, 14 points, six rebounds and three assists from Kenny Roger Rocacurva, and 11 points plus three rebounds from Bam Lopez.

Pangasinan subdued Pasig, 82-72, in the second game.

The Pangasinan Heatwaves led as far as 59-40, allowed the Pasigueños to come within 75-70, before cruising home.