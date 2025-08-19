Bugna dominates, nets triple crown

Kathlyn Bugna further cemented her status as the rising star of Philippine tennis, pulling off a rare and remarkable three-title sweep at the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Sr. National Juniors Championships over the weekend at the Olivarez Sports Center and Parañaque courts.

Displaying a potent mix of athleticism, composure and championship pedigree well beyond her years, the 14-year-old prodigy from La Carlota City delivered another Most Valuable Player (MVP) performance, dominating not just in her age group, but conquering older divisions to underline her growing supremacy on the junior tennis circuit presented by Dunlop.

Bugna, already top-seeded in both the girls’ 14U and 16U categories, lived up to expectations by sweeping through both fields with clinical efficiency.

She dismantled second seed Shaner Gabaldon, 6-1, 6-3, to clinch the 14-U title, then breezed past fourth seed Astrid Cablitas, 6-2, 6-2, to rule the 16U division.

But it was her fearless run in the 18U class — a category that traditionally challenges even seasoned juniors — that turned heads.

After crushing second seed Dania Bulanadi with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 semifinal win, Bugna fended off the in-form Melatiah Pascua, who had earlier ousted top seed Izabelle Camcam, 6-0, 6-2, with a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5 victory in the finals.

The victory marked another impressive tournament conquest, following back-to-back title runs in the Cong. Eric Olivarez National Open, where she also ruled the 14U and 16U events. Her winning streak now spans 10 titles across five major cities, including Iloilo, Bacolod, Roxas, Kalibo, and Cebu, making her one of the most dominant junior players in recent memory.