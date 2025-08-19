Billions washed away

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has confirmed what many long suspected: millions — perhaps even billions — of pesos may have been funneled into flood control projects in Bulacan that exist only on paper.

In a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Tuesday, Public Works Secretary Manuel Bonoan confirmed the agency has launched an internal investigation after uncovering “ghost” projects in the towns of Calumpit, Malolos and Hagonoy.

Bonoan’s admission came after a dramatic disclosure by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, who said that one powerful contractor — who purportedly cornered the lion’s share of flood control deals — was behind the non-existent projects.

The revelation struck a nerve, as Bulacan has long been plagued by devastating floods, with residents pleading for real solutions. Instead, what they have gotten are phantom dikes and drainage systems—projects that exist only on paper.

Estrada said his office has received reports of “ghost projects” in the towns of Calumpit, Malolos, and Hagonoy in Bulacan province. He named Wawao Builders and SYMS Contractor as the firms allegedly involved.

During the Senate inquiry, Estrada sought confirmation from Bonoan regarding the reported involvement of Wawao Builders in the questionable projects.

“Yes. This is the information that we have received,” Bonoan responded.

Pressed further, Bonoan said a full report is expected soon.

“They will be coming up with their financial and physical reports to my office in one week,” he said.

Estrada said Wawao Builders was one of the firms flagged by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as having secured a disproportionate share of government contracts for flood control.

Bonoan confirmed that of the over P9 billion worth of projects awarded to Wawao Builders nationwide, 85 were located in Bulacan totaling P5.971 billion.

“Some appear to be ghost projects,” he added.

From 2022 to 2025, Wawao Builders reportedly completed 58 flood control projects valued at P4.2 billion, according to data from the government’s official complaints platform, www.sumbongsapangulo.ph.

Another contractor under scrutiny, SYMS Construction, allegedly completed 16 projects worth a total of P931.2 million over the past three years.

Mark Allan Arevalo owns Wawao Builders, while Sally Nicolas Santos runs SYMS Construction as a sole proprietorship, according to DPWH records.

Estrada, who raised the issue of ghost projects, pressed Bonoan for the accountability of those involved.

The DPWH chief assured the Senate that legal action would be taken against them.

“Anybody who is involved in the implementation of that kind of project has to be answerable,” Bonoan said.

Bulacan is among the most flood-prone provinces in the country, along with Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Maguindanao, North Cotabato, Oriental Mindoro, and Ilocos Norte, as well as Metro Manila, as identified in the National Adaptation Plan of the Philippines (2023–2050).

P365 billion and still underwater

The Blue Ribbon probe, led by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, aims to tackle a pressing question: Why is the country still submerged in floods despite billions spent on flood control?

Marcoleta noted that the government allocates around ₱365 billion annually—roughly ₱1 billion a day—for flood management. Yet every year, he said, new communities are submerged.

“Waters should surround our lands, not invade our homes. Yet billions later, the floods keep coming. The people deserve to know where their money is going,” Marcoleta said.

The senators are investigating whether contracts have been cornered by a handful of contractors—possibly just 15 nationwide—in potential violation of procurement laws and anti-graft statutes.

“We owe the people the truth. Every dam or dike is built with taxpayer money. We cannot allow waste, negligence, or corruption to persist,” Marcoleta stressed, adding that lessons can be drawn from countries like the Netherlands that have successfully defended against flooding despite being below sea level.

The committee pledged transparency, impartiality, and efficiency in the hearings, stressing that the goal is not politics or grandstanding, but accountability and reforms. “No stone shall be left unturned and no one shall be spared,” the chair declared.

‘We’re not ghostbusters, we’re truth seekers’

Meanwhile, Senator Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa took aim at the government’s massive flood control spending, questioning both its effectiveness and transparency. He pointed out that the country is pouring in about P1 billion every single day into such projects.

Echoing an earlier remark by Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, De la Rosa asked the hard question: Are these billions making a difference on the ground?

“So for ordinary people, when they hear this—myself included, and especially those who are constantly suffering from floods—the first thing that comes to mind is: why not just give that ₱1 billion a day directly to us instead?” De la Rosa said in Filipino.

He pointed out the growing public frustration, especially in flood-prone communities.

While acknowledging broader contributing factors such as climate change and land reclamation, the senator emphasized the need for accountability and clarity.

He outlined three main concerns he hopes the hearing will address. First, confirmation that the projects in question are not ghost projects; second, an assurance that these are not merely “quasi-physical and quasi-spiritual”—a term to describe projects launched for appearance’s sake but ultimately abandoned; and third, a thorough evaluation of whether fully implemented projects are truly serving their intended purpose, as many areas still experience severe flooding.

“We are not witch hunters here, we are not ghostbusters, we are truth seekers,” De la Rosa asserted, calling for transparency and a commitment to uncovering the truth behind the flood control budget.

Subpoenas for absent contractors

Seven of 11 contractors responded to the Senate committee’s invitation, prompting De a Rosa to push for subpoenas to be issued for those who were absent, while Senator Erwin Tulfo urged them to provide reasonable explanations for their absence.

According to a list from Marcoleta’s office, the attendees were Alex Abelido, president of Legacy Construction Corporation; Allan Quirante, owner of QM Builders; Erni Baggao, owner of EGB Construction Corporation; Regidor Penferrada, representative of Lawrence Lubiano, president of Centerways Construction and Development; Wilfredo Natividad, owner of Triple 8 Construction and Supply; Kliff Samidan, representative of MG Samidan Construction; and Ryan Willie Uy, proprietor of Road Edge Trading and Development Services.

The following contractors were absent: Cezarah Discaya of Alpha and Omega General Contractor; Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando of St. Timothy Construction Corporation; Eumir Villanueva of Topnotch Catalyst Builders; Aderma Alcazar of Sunwest Inc.; Edgar Acosta of Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp.; Romeo Miranda of Royal Crown Monarch Construction and Supplies Corp.; Mark Allan Arevalo of Wawao Builders; and Luisito R. Tiqui of LR Tiqui Builders.