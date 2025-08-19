Bela Padilla raises issue with Customs commissioner over package charges

Actress Bela Padilla has spoken up after her viral online post criticizing the high charges on overseas packages. In an interview with ABS-CBN News, she revealed that she personally discussed the issue with Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno.

“I love that I had a very good conversation with Commissioner Nepomuceno yesterday. We explained a few things to each other,” Padilla shared, adding that while some issues were clarified, she still discovered incorrect computations when she called DHL afterward.

Padilla described the charges as “absurd and too high,” noting that the amount was nearly the same as the actual cost of her package. While she appreciated the commissioner’s prompt response, she stressed her concern for ordinary Filipinos who may struggle to shoulder such fees.