Photos

Beauty queens pushes for equality

Binibining Pilipinas International 2025 Katrina Anne Johnson, with first runner up Dhalia Vede Khattab, and celebrity Joyce Pring partners with the non-profit organization World Vision and PAGEONE as they vie for women empowerment with a socially relevant campaign called #GirlsCan. This happened in Makati City on Tuesday, 19 August, 2025. In addition, this call for action encourages individuals and organizations to support child sponsorship to able more Filipino girls to receive better access to education and pursue brighter future as well as equal opportunities.| Aram Lascano