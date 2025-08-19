Barangay San Antonio marks Elderly Day Care anniversary with wellness fair

Barangay San Antonio, in partnership with the Rizal Medical Center Geriatric Care Center, held a wellness activity for seniors to promote physical and mental well-being, underscoring the community’s commitment to fostering healthier and happier lives for the elderly. In the photo, senior citizens of Barangay San Antonio, Pasig City, showcase their creativity and vitality as they paint bags and join physical activities during the first anniversary of the Elderly Day Care Program. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE











