Baguio councilor on warpath vs e-bingo

BAGUIO CITY — A Baguio City councilor is calling for the immediate removal of e-bingo operations from the city-owned Maharlika Livelihood Center, arguing that the gambling business goes against the facility’s mission of promoting economic development and moral integrity.

John Rey Mananeng, who also serves as president of the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation, said the e-bingo operation is inconsistent with the public purpose of the Maharlika Livelihood Center.

The complex, which was turned over to the city government in May, was established to be a hub for micro-enterprise and community-based economic activities aimed at improving the lives of residents.

The city council endorsed the e-bingo operator’s contract in December 2016, despite opposition from various religious and civic groups.

Mananeng said allowing the operation to continue in a government-owned building “sends a conflicting message to the public, particularly to the youth and vulnerable sectors by normalizing gambling in a space intended for livelihood and moral upliftment.”

He cited a city ordinance passed in 2023 that institutionalizes the promotion of “character development, moral integrity and responsible citizenship.”

The councilor also noted that numerous studies and community feedback have highlighted the negative social impacts of gambling, including increased rates of debt, domestic conflicts and mental health issues.

Mananeng urged the city council to immediately revoke any existing contract or agreement with the e-bingo operator. His motion was referred to the council’s committee on laws for review and action.