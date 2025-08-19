This August, Rustan’s celebrates home month with a special spotlight on the Art Series, an exclusive showcase of limited-edition pieces from the world’s most revered luxury maisons. The Home Art Series is a thoughtfully curated presentation of rare collectible pieces.

At the heart of this exclusive series are celebrated collaborations between iconic artists and storied luxury maisons, offering pieces that captivate through both concept and form.

The successful event held at the home department of Rustans Makati gathered lifestyle editors and journalists, art collectors, lifestyle personalities to check out the covetable luxe showcase.

The limited edition collections include Lladró (Art Editions by Javier Calleja), Bernardaud (Jeff Koons for Bernardaud), Christofle (Pari me Hakose — collab with acclaimed lacquer master Junichi Hakose), Lalique — Magritte x Lalique Art Collection and lastly is Daum — Citrus Collection, Camélia Vase and Magnum Horse wherein Maison Daum used nature for inspiration in its Citrus Collection, a radiant ode to the lemon as both symbol and sculpture.

Artful living begins when you curate a collection or elevate your interiors. When one refines their sense and sensibility, they begin to take their space to a new understanding and appreciation of life.

For more information, visit @rustansph on Facebook and Instagram or visit https://rustans.com/.Consul Marian Ong, Consul Czarina Camus and Mio Ong.