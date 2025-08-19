SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOCIAL SET

Artful Living

Artful living begins when you begin to curate a collection or elevate your interiors.
Bernardaud by Jeff Koons.
Bernardaud by Jeff Koons.
Published on

This August, Rustan’s celebrates home month with a special spotlight on the Art Series, an exclusive showcase of limited-edition pieces from the world’s most revered luxury maisons. The Home Art Series is a thoughtfully curated presentation of rare collectible pieces.

At the heart of this exclusive series are celebrated collaborations between iconic artists and storied luxury maisons, offering pieces that captivate through both concept and form.

The successful event held at the home department of Rustans Makati gathered lifestyle editors and journalists, art collectors, lifestyle personalities to check out the covetable luxe showcase.

The limited edition collections include Lladró (Art Editions by Javier Calleja), Bernardaud (Jeff Koons for Bernardaud), Christofle (Pari me Hakose — collab with acclaimed lacquer master Junichi Hakose), Lalique — Magritte x Lalique Art Collection and lastly is Daum — Citrus Collection, Camélia Vase and Magnum Horse wherein Maison Daum used nature for inspiration in its Citrus Collection, a radiant ode to the lemon as both symbol and sculpture.

Artful living begins when you curate a collection or elevate your interiors. When one refines their sense and sensibility, they begin to take their space to a new understanding and appreciation of life.

For more information, visit @rustansph on Facebook and Instagram or visit https://rustans.com/.Consul Marian Ong, Consul Czarina Camus and Mio Ong.

Lladró by Jade Purple Brown.
Lladró by Jade Purple Brown.
Christofle by Junichi Hakose.
Christofle by Junichi Hakose.
Lladró by Javier Calleja.
Lladró by Javier Calleja.
Bernardaud by Jeff Koons.
Bernardaud by Jeff Koons.
Daum by Maison Daum.
Daum by Maison Daum.
Jackie Avecilla, head of Marketing, Rustan Commercial Corporation, Happy Ongpauco Tiu and Anton Huang, president and CEO of SSI Group Inc., Rustan Commercial Corporation and Rustan Marketing Corporation.
Jackie Avecilla, head of Marketing, Rustan Commercial Corporation, Happy Ongpauco Tiu and Anton Huang, president and CEO of SSI Group Inc., Rustan Commercial Corporation and Rustan Marketing Corporation.
Bernz and Vivian Caramba.
Bernz and Vivian Caramba.
Daniel Ong, regional director of Lalique SEAO, and Cecilia Lam, head of Sales and Marketing of Daum, Asia Pacific.
Daniel Ong, regional director of Lalique SEAO, and Cecilia Lam, head of Sales and Marketing of Daum, Asia Pacific.
Rose Ferro
Rose Ferro
Princess Disini, Dean Decker and Yvette Grant.
Princess Disini, Dean Decker and Yvette Grant.
Maritess Tantoco-Enriquez
Maritess Tantoco-Enriquez
Consul Marian Ong, Consul Czarina Camus and Mio Ong.
Consul Marian Ong, Consul Czarina Camus and Mio Ong.
Mary Jean Ty and Anthony Portillo.
Mary Jean Ty and Anthony Portillo.
Joy Rustia and Alice Samson.
Joy Rustia and Alice Samson.
Marigold Jacela and Joanne Cabal.
Marigold Jacela and Joanne Cabal.
Rose Santiago
Rose Santiago
Cecille Bravo and Raymond Saul.
Cecille Bravo and Raymond Saul.
Sophia and Joey Santamaria.
Sophia and Joey Santamaria.
Mischka and Michelle Suzuki.
Mischka and Michelle Suzuki.
Maru Go and Ningning de Ocampo.
Maru Go and Ningning de Ocampo.
Rustan’s Home Art Series
limited-edition luxury collectibles
Javier Calleja Lladró

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph