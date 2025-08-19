Army: Salaknib 2026 to highlight ‘full spectrum’ ops with ‘Core Four’ allies

The Philippine Army on Tuesday said they are now preparing for next year’s iteration of Salaknib Exercise with the United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), focusing on the “full spectrum” of military operations, from humanitarian assistance to high-end combat readiness.

In a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo, Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said Salaknib 2026 will also feature an active participation of the Australian Army along with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), following the finalization of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) between Manila and Tokyo.

“Based on the initial planning conference, this will be the first activity that will involve active participation of Japan,” Dema-ala told reporters.

“It will focus on full spectrum exercises from personnel to sustainment, intelligence, as well as land control and command,” he added.

The Salaknib is an annual combined exercise between Philippines and U.S. is geared at strengthening interoperability of involved ground units across a spectrum of military operations, strengthening regional defense cooperation, and joint operational readiness.

Dema-ala said the inclusion of the so-called "core four" — Philippines, U.S., Australia, and Japan — underscores a growing multilateral commitment among Indo-Pacific allies to bolster regional security and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

He added that the involvement of Australia and Japan as active participants next year “is a testament to the expanding security cooperation” and further solidifies the strategic defense ties among the Core-Four nations.

Exercise Salaknib also reinforces the Philippine Army's capacity to respond to external threats through joint training and operational alignment with its allied counterparts, as well as features more complex scenarios and integrated maneuvers.