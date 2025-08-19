Army gears up for expanded ‘Salaknib’ exercises

The Philippine Army announced Tuesday that it is preparing for next year’s “Salaknib” military exercise, which will for the first time include the active participation of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force.

The annual exercise, a joint training event with the US Army Pacific, will focus on a “full spectrum” of military operations, from humanitarian assistance to high-end combat readiness, said Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala.

Dema-ala disclosed that the 2026 exercise will also feature the Australian Army as an active participant, bringing together the “core four” Indo-Pacific allies — the Philippines, the US, Australia and Japan.

The move follows the finalization of a Reciprocal Access Agreement between Manila and Tokyo, which will streamline military visits and joint training.

“This will be the first activity that will involve active participation of Japan,” Dema-ala said, adding that the inclusion of the four nations “is a testament to the expanding security cooperation” and a commitment to bolstering regional security and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Salaknib exercise aims to strengthen interoperability among ground units and enhance joint operational readiness.

The Philippine Army said next year’s drills will feature more complex scenarios and integrated maneuvers, reinforcing the army’s ability to respond to external threats through joint training with its allied counterparts.