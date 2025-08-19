Aid reaches OFW family after appeal

The family of former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Joselito Estrecho Manongsong received assistance a day after his son sought help through DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital program Usapang OFW on 12 August.

In a statement on Monday, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan is extending support to the family.

This was confirmed by Mark Manongsong saying that OWWA visited their home on 13 August.

“They visited here last August 13 and they also saw the condition of my father,” he said.

OWWA also provided a medical bed and medicine good for a month.

Joselito, who worked for 14 years in the United Arab Emirates as an industrial machine sales technician, suffered a stroke that required urgent surgery.

Mark shared that the family’s hospital expenses have already reached AED 153,000 (about P2.37 million).

He also said that OWWA Dubai has contacted him regarding his father’s unsettled credit card debt, which resulted from the non-release of Joselito’s end-of-service benefits following his resignation.

Mark noted that he is still coordinating with his employer to determine when he can visit the OWWA office in Dubai due to his current work schedule.