Adamson rips Benilde, stays perfect

Adamson University rallied from a seven-point third-set deficit to notch its third straight victory and hand College of Saint Benilde its first loss, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20, in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge on Tuesday afternoon at the Paco Arena Events and Sports Center in Manila.

Fresh off a hard-fought five-set triumph over Far Eastern University (FEU) last week, the Lady Falcons once again leaned on University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 Rookie of the Year Shaina Nitura, who delivered in the clutch to prevent a third-set collapse and keep Adamson unbeaten in the eight-team tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Nitura showcased her all-around brilliance with 18 points built on 16 attacks and two aces, while also tallying eight excellent receptions and seven excellent digs.

With her effort, Adamson improved to a clean 3-0 slate after earlier victories over the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and FEU.

“The team showed great effort in reacting to pressure-packed situations, especially when we were down by seven points in the third set. We responded well as we were able to restore our focus. They worked hard to get this win,” Lady Falcons head coach JP Yude said.

“I’m very happy and very glad that they everybody is contributing. We really want to see a solid team effort and not just Shaina who is working. We are trying our best to push each other and make sure that everybody is contributing.”

The Lady Blazers looked poised to extend the match after racing to a 10-3 advantage in the third set, but Nitura spearheaded Adamson’s fiery fightback, orchestrating a 10-3 counter-run that tied the frame at 13-all.

The set turned into a tight battle with Saint Benilde still holding a slim 19-18 edge, but the trio of Nitura, MG Del Moral, and Kim Rocha came alive at the perfect moment, powering a decisive 5-1 run that gave Adamson a 23-20 cushion.

Rocha’s off-the-block hit and Nitura’s fitting service ace sealed the sweep in just 79 minutes.