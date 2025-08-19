Aboitiz infracapital, aboitiz land bag 8 top honors at PropertyGuru awards

Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) Economic Estates and Aboitiz Land have solidified their standing in the Philippine property sector, clinching eight distinctions at the 13th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

At the helm of these achievements is Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president and CEO of Aboitiz Land and head of AIC Economic Estates, who was named Real Estate Personality of the Year for his transformative leadership. His stewardship has allowed the two companies to work in synergy, building master-planned communities that support industries, attract investments, and create jobs.

AIC Economic Estates once again secured the title Best Industrial Developer in the Philippines for the fifth consecutive year, reaffirming its track record in delivering world-class estates anchored on smart, sustainable development.

Other awards include Best Industrial Development for the 794-hectare LIMA Estate in Batangas, home to over 185 locators and 75,000 workers, and Highly Commended Industrial Development for the emerging TARI Estate in Tarlac, seen to boost growth in Central Luzon. It also received Best Green CBD Development for the Biz Hub at LIMA Estate and Best BPO Office Development for LIMA Tower One, Batangas’s first IT-BPM hub.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Land secured honors in the residential category, with Highly Commended CBD Development for The Villages at LIMA Estate and Best Waterfront Housing Development for Seafront Residences in San Juan, Batangas — projects that address demand for quality housing near economic centers.

“These recognitions are not just about the projects themselves — they are about the value they create for our locators, residents, and communities,” Fernandez de Mesa shared.

“Behind each award is a commitment to deliver master-planned estates that drive economic activity, uplift lives, and shape a future worthy of the Philippines.”

By integrating industrial, commercial, and residential developments across Batangas, Tarlac, and Cebu, AIC Economic Estates and Aboitiz Land are positioning themselves as catalysts of regional competitiveness. Their projects are designed not only to house businesses and families but also to accelerate local economies, generate employment, and strengthen the Philippines’ profile as a premier investment destination.