Well-rested Eala braces for U.S. Open

Alex Eala decided to skip the Monterrey Open in Mexico in preparation for her main draw debut in the US Open on 24 August at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in New York City.

The 20-year-old Eala was not in the main draw of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 as she opted to rest and recover after suffering from a shoulder injury at the Canadian Open last July in Montreal.

It was the second straight time for Eala to miss a WTA tournament after skipping the Cincinnati Open in Ohio.

Eala, however, had a forgettable stint in Montreal as she faltered to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, in the Round of 128 at the IGA Stadium.

Right now, the Filipina tennis sensation is resting while preparing for the US Open at the training camp in the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain.

Ranked No. 68 in the WTA, Eala is expected to enter her third Grand Slam of the year after competing in the French Open in May and the Wimbledon Championships in June.

She is looking to have a deeper run in the US Open after suffering first-round exits in the previous Grand Slam events.

Eala lost to Emiliana Arango of Colombia, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6 in the French Open and suffered a 6-3, 2-6, 1-6 loss to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in Wimbledon.

After the US Open, Eala is also set to compete in the Sao Paulo Open in Brazil from 8 to 14 September at the Parque Villa-Lobos.

“I’m so excited to play in Sao Paulo. It will be my first time in Brazil and I heard the crowd is amazing and super passionate,” Eala said.

Eala will join the Sao Paulo Open with the likes of home bet and world no. 21 Beatriz Haddad Maia and Hailey Baptiste of the United States, whom Eala defeated 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 in the second qualifying round of the Eastbourne Open last June en route to her maiden WTA final.