We are all freaks

In as much as society’s relentless pursuit of perfection drives many, there has always been a deep fascination with the bizarre and the freakish simmering just beneath. SideShow, staged by The Sandbox Collective, explored the human cost at the center of that obsession.

Let me preface this by saying that going into the musical, I knew close to nothing about it — save for the little bit of research I had done on the Hilton sisters and a few casual conversations with the Sandbox Collective’s outgoing artistic director and the show’s director, Toff de Venecia. Phrases like “an immersive experience” and “a show within a show” were tossed around, promising audiences full engagement with the story and setting — a traveling circus circa the 1920s. And sure enough, when the actors walked on stage and the lights dimmed, we were swept into a fantastical world where we were invited to “come look at the freaks.”

The biggest flaw of SideShow lies not in the staging — which was spectacular — but in the story itself. It doesn’t build toward a complete resolution. There is no neat bow that ties everything together as the curtain falls. From an audience perspective, it is difficult to know what to feel about the characters’ fates, which are left unresolved. It almost begs for a disclaimer urging viewers to read more about the Hilton sisters afterward, if only to decide who they are truly rooting for.