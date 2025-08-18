Warholm upbeat ahead of Tokyo worlds

CHORZOW, Poland (AFP) — Karsten Warholm rebounded from a two-month training camp in the form of his life at the Silesia Diamond League, a timely showing that comes just weeks ahead of the world championships in Tokyo.

The Norwegian stormed the 400m hurdles in Saturday's meet in the Polish city of Chorzow in an astonishing 46.28 seconds.

It was the third fastest time ever run over the distance, topped only by Warholm's own world record of 45.94 seconds and American Rai Benjamin's 46.19 seconds.

Both of those times were set when the Norwegian won an iconic gold ahead of the American at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Until Warholm broke the world record in that run, nobody had run the 400m hurdles faster than American Kevin Young in three decades.

Four years on, Young's once unbeatable time of 46.78 seconds is only the 24th-fastest time in history.

In the years since, Warholm, Benjamin and Brazilian Alison Dos Santos have proceeded to redefine the grueling event.

The trio has pushed each other to ever greater heights, sharing out the global accolades between them.

Warholm now owns nine of the top 23 times faster than Young's 1992 best. Benjamin, who succeeded Warholm as Olympic champion at last year's Paris Games, also has nine and 2022 world gold medalist Dos Santos five.

"I had great rhythm and speed throughout," Warholm said of his race in Chorzow.